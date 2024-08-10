Gig Harbor police arrest three on drug charges after finding guns, meth, and fentanyl

Gig Harbor police arrested three people on Thursday after discovering illegal drugs and firearms inside a car at a local park, according to the Gig Harbor Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of three people passed out inside a car on August 8.

When officers arrived, they saw illegal drugs and a knife inside the car.

Once the area was secured, two men were arrested for actively possessing drugs, while a woman was detained.

Following the arrests, the vehicle was towed, awaiting a search warrant.

During the search, officers recovered two handguns—one of which had an altered serial number and had been previously reported stolen—along with over 200 grams of methamphetamine, 960 fentanyl pills, and other drugs.

Additionally, officers found money and packaging materials consistent with drug distribution.

All three individuals now face criminal charges.

