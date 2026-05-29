Habitat for Humanity of Seattle, King, and Kittitas Counties celebrates 40th anniversary

Habitat for Humanity of Seattle, King, and Kittitas Counties celebrated its 40th anniversary with its annual “Beyond the Build” luncheon and fundraiser.

They spoke to several local families who achieved their dream of homeownership through Habitat for Humanity.

“What these houses really represent is the possibility to start a new chapter of life, feeling hopeful and connected,” remarked one of the event organizers while on stage.

Retired KIRO 7 Anchor and the voice of the Seahawks, Steve Raible, emceed the event, which featured a one-on-one conversation with Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Mike MacDonald.

©2026 Cox Media Group