400,000 people expected to ride Washington State Ferries this Fourth of July weekend

SEATTLE, Wash. — Nearly 400,000 people are expected to ride Washington State Ferries (WSF) this Fourth of July weekend. This comes at the same time as World Cup matches take over Seattle -- and the ferry system’s 75th year of service.

According to a news release on WSDOT’s website, this year has been the busiest year since 2019, with already more than nine million riders taking ferries before the start of July.

WSF add that they have seen an increase of 425,000 passengers compared to last year -- when they broke the record for highest ridership in six years. They are confident that they will break the record again.

“We’re pleased to see more people choosing to ride our ferries, but this growth isn’t a surprise,” Steve Nevey, head of WSF, said. “For the past several years, we’ve focused on hiring, training and supporting our workforce. Because of that work, we’ve restored full domestic service and greatly reduced cancellations caused by crew shortages. But we still have more work to do.”

With the increase in ridership, WSF urges people to plan ahead before hopping on a ferry this weekend. They recommend downloading their mobile app or checking their website to monitor live conditions inside the terminal, check current ferry schedules, receive alerts, and to reserve a spot for your car on the ferry, when possible.

They also add that all routes will still be on their normal Saturday schedules on the Fourth of July, but the “Seattle/Bainbridge Island and Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth runs have different timetables for weekdays and weekends.”

Regardless, riders looking to have an easier, less stressful ferry ride this holiday weekend should opt for early-morning or late-night trips, or walk or bike onto the ferry, if possible, according to the news release.

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