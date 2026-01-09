$40,000 worth of copper wiring stolen from construction site in Ballard

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says detectives are investigating copper theft from power cables at a construction site in Ballard.

The construction site that is located on 20th Ave. NW near NW 56th Street started seeing thefts, starting in the summer 2025.

Police say the thefts continued every week and would often happen during holidays when crews weren’t on site.

The last one happened on Dec. 31.

Police estimate that copper thefts have caused $40,000 in losses.

As a protective measure, the construction company installed tracking devices inside the wiring to prevent theft.

Police traced the stolen copper wiring to two cars parked at different locations, more than 3 miles apart.

One car was found on Seaview Ave. N. near 37th Pl. NW.

The second car was found on 14th Ave. W. near W. Armour St.

The cars were later impounded by SPD.

Police say they found several hundred pounds of stolen copper wire, tracking devices, digital scales and $5,000 in cash.

Detectives also found drugs, including:

169.7 grams of methamphetamine

107 grams of fentanyl

14.3 grams of 4-methylaminorex

9.8 grams of suspected heroin

6.7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

1.7 grams of marijuana

Products are often used to mix with drugs

Police described the amount of meth found in the cars as “a distribution-level amount."

SPD says it hasn’t made any arrests.

Detectives are still investigating the thefts.

