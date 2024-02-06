4 teens arrested for ‘urban exploring’ inside abandoned Tacoma substation

Four people were arrested Monday night after officers spotted flashlights inside a former Tacoma Public Utilities substation

At about 8:35 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a burglary at the now-abandoned substation in the 3700 block of North 19th Street.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, surveillance cameras had caught four people inside the building.

When officers arrived, they saw flashes of light from flashlights inside the building. Additionally, there were two cars parked outside.

Once officers surrounded the building, the suspects came out through a window.

All four people stopped when they were ordered by police and were detained without any issues.

One of the suspects, an 18-year-old man, said the group had been “urban exploring” in abandoned buildings.

Officers searched the 18-year-old, where they found a gun in a holster, along with other items. The man said he had the gun for security purposes, but did not have a concealed carry permit.

The 18-year-old also had a previous felony conviction for assaulting a law enforcement officer. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail on charges of burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm.

An 18-year-old woman was booked into the Pierce County Jail on burglary charges and two 17-year-old girls were booked into Remann Hall on burglary charges.

A 17-year-old boy who was waiting inside one of the parked cars was released to his parent.









