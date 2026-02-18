4 large toolboxes stolen from Puyallup school; suspects arrested

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Two people have been arrested for allegedly taking several boxes of tools from a school in Puyallup early Tuesday morning.

Deputies were called to a burglary on Canyon Road E around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 17.

Witnesses said they saw a truck load of several large toolboxes from the school and watched it drive away with all its lights blacked out.

Deputies found the truck at Golden Given and Aqueduct Road and pulled the truck over.

Four large toolboxes were found on the trailer and deputies confirmed that the tools were stolen from the school.

The 46-year-old driver was taken into custody, as was the 35 -year-old passenger.

Both were booked for second-degree burglary.

