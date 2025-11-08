375,000 Jeep hybrid SUVs recalled due to potential fire hazards

NATIONAL — Stellantis, the company behind Jeep, is recalling more than 300,000 plug-in hybrid Wrangler and Grand Cherokee SUVs because of a potential battery issue.

A battery failure in 375,000 Jeep hybrid SUVs could cause the vehicle to malfunction, potentially leading to a fire, according to CNN.

The recall covers Jeep Wrangler 4xe models made between 2020 and 2025, and Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe models made between 2022 and 2026.

The company is urging people to park these cars outside while they are charging.

They also ask that you park the cars away from structures that could catch fire due to the malfunction.

