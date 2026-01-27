33-year-old found dead in bushes prompts homicide investigation from Kent PD

KENT, Wash. — Kent police are looking for any leads in a recent death investigation.

On Jan. 25, just before noon, officers were called to an area near the Kent Department of Licensing on 74th Ave S for reports of a body in nearby brush.

Multiple officers responded and found an “obviously deceased” man. Police said the man had injuries on him that were consistent with a homicide.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the death was a homicide.

Initial attempts to identify the victim were not successful, but he has now been identified as a 33-year-old Kent resident.

At this time, there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the community, police say.

If you have information about this homicide, email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov or call 253-856-5808.

If your tip is urgent, call 911.

