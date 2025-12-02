31-year-old man arrested in connection with South Seattle homicide, SPD says

SOUTH SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a 31-year-old man wanted for a South Seattle murder on November 17 has been arrested.

Officers with the Renton Police Department arrested the man on Monday and he was booked into the King County Jail for Investigation of Murder, SPD said.

On November 17 at around 10 p.m., a man in his 60s was shot and killed outside of an apartment building near South Spoke Street and 33rd Avenue South.

“We are grateful for the Renton Police Department for helping SPD bring this violent criminal to justice,” SPD Assistant Chief Nicole Powell said.

©2025 Cox Media Group