Routine traffic stop leads to largest meth bust in Idaho history

A routine traffic stop turned into the largest methamphetamine seizure in Idaho history last week.

On May 20, a Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputy pulled over a vehicle along Highway 20 near Chester, FCSO announced.

The deputy confiscated 115.4 pounds of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of more than $1.5 million.

2 suspects arrested in Idaho’s largest methamphetamine bust in history

Both occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody without incident and are facing felony charges for drug trafficking.

The sheriff’s office noted that the seizure represents the most significant methamphetamine confiscation in Idaho history.

“Illegal narcotics continue to have a devastating impact on families and communities across the nation,” FCSO stated. “Fremont County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to protecting the residents of Fremont County through proactive enforcement efforts and continued dedication to public safety.”

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group