Seattle woman looks for answers after father found dead inside apartment

SEATTLE — A Seattle woman is looking for answers after her father was found shot to death inside his Mount Baker apartment last week.

Lauri’Anna BigBeaver says she and her brothers learned about what happened when they saw the news reports and recognised the apartment building. She says she just knew something was wrong.

“I decided to call my dad. And when I called him, it just went to voicemail. And that was the very first time in my life that it has ever went to voicemail. Because he’s never missed any of my calls. So I think that kind of solidified that it was him,” she said.

Seattle police found Juan Carlos Barcelo Rivero shot to death inside his apartment in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood last Tuesday night.

Two days later, Lauri’Anna gave birth to a daughter, who will never get the chance to meet her grandfather.

Now, Lauri’Anna is just hoping to get justice for her dad.

Police say the suspect ran off before officers arrived and is still at large.

If you have any information about the suspect or the incident, you can contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tipline at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

To support the family, visit: https://gofund.me/5fbf040f4

