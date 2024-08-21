3 people hurt in Everett shooting

EVERETT, Wash. — Three people were taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting in Everett.

It happened on West Casino Road near 8th Avenue West, according to the Everett Police Department.

The victims’ conditions are not yet known.

Police used K-9s and a helicopter to search for the shooter.

During the investigation, West Casino Road was closed from 6th Avenue West to the 9th Avenue West, and 8th Avenue West was closed from 90th Street Southwest.

The roads have since reopened.

We’ve contacted Everett Police to find out the conditon of the victims and if any suspects were arrested.

