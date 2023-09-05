Police looking for assault suspect after I-5 pursuit in Lynnwood ends in crash, car fire

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for an assault suspect, after a pursuit on I-5 in Lynnwood ended in a crash and car fire.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, deputies had probable cause to pursue 28-year-old Ivan Lopez-Ramos for second degree assault and a felony warrant for failing to register as a sex offender. After crashing his car on I-5, the suspect ran away and police are searching for him now.

Initially, the incident had blocked three lanes of northbound I-5. The roadway was fully reopened around 30 minutes later.

Lopez-Ramos is 5-foot-6, 155 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. He also has a neck tattoo and was wearing a blue shirt and jeans. He was last seen near I-5 at the 212th Street Southwest overpass in the Lynnwood/Mountlake Terrace area.

Ivan Lopez-Ramos The suspect has been identified as Ivan Lopez-Ramos, pictured above.













