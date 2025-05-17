3 killed, 1 critically hurt in Pioneer Square shooting

Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left three people dead and one other critically injured early Saturday morning in the city’s Pioneer Square neighborhood, according to the department.

Officers in the area heard a disturbance shortly after 1 a.m. and responded to the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South.

When officers arrived, they found four unresponsive adults who had been shot.

Police provided medical aid until medics from the Seattle Fire Department arrived.

Despite their efforts, two men and one woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

A fourth victim, a man, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit and the Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to the scene to gather evidence and determine what led to the shooting.

The area was secured as part of the ongoing investigation.

No arrests have been made, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

