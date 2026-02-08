3 found dead in Northwest Olympia home

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Olympia Police Department says that one man and two women were found dead with gunshot wounds in a home in Olympia.

The home is located on 19th Court NW near 20th Avenue NW and Elliott Avenue NW.

Police say officers discovered the bodies after responding to a call around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

According to police, the caller reported hearing people arguing, followed by gunshots.

Olympia Police say they are actively investigating the shooting, with officers remaining on the scene.

