3 Bonney Lake schools targeted with threatening social media posts

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — We now know that three Bonney Lake schools were targeted with threatening social media posts.

But officials with the Sumner-Bonney Lake School District say the threats are not credible.

Lakeridge Middle School was one of the schools involved. In an email to parents shared with KIRO 7 News, the school’s principal said the threat was made against specific students.

He said as a precaution, there would be an increased police presence.

The incident comes after similar threats were made toward students at Mountain View Middle School. In that case, nearly a third of the students were absent on Monday, according to the school district.

The online threats also included Bonney Lake High School.

After an investigation by the district and Bonney Lake Police, officials came to the conclusion that the threats were based on unsubstantiated rumors and false information, a district spokesperson said.

They said there is no threat to student safety, though police will keep a presence at schools throughout the week.

