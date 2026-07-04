3 arrested for drive-by shooting near University Place apartments, leading police on chase

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — Three people have been arrested and a fourth is on the run following a drive-by shooting and a police chase in University Place.

Deputies responded to calls about a black Dodge Charger firing off shots from inside the vehicle near the Duo Apartments on 42nd St W.

When a deputy arrived, they found the vehicle and saw more shots being fired, so a chase ensued, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said.

No shots were fired by the deputy, according to PCSO.

The deputy lost sight of the Dodge, but Tacoma police quickly tracked it to Titlow Beach Park.

The suspects tried to drive over the railroad tracks there, but were unsuccessful.

Two people were arrested inside the car, and two others ran off. One person was found hiding on the beach, PCSO said.

All three were booked for a drive-by shooting.

It doesn’t appear that any property was damaged, but the investigation is ongoing. No one was injured.

Tacoma police, along with Ruston, Lakewood, and Gig Harbor all assisted during the incident, including with drones and K9 resources.

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