2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Kitsap County

A small earthquake occurred just north of Bremerton in Kitsap County at approximately 6:15 a.m.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network reported a 2.9 magnitude earthquake hit about 15 miles below the surface. It occurred one mile outside of Tracyton, with its epicenter just west of the Illahee Preserve.

There are no reports of any damage, as of this reporting.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) stated that earthquakes happen in Washington nearly every day, but most of them are too small to be felt by a person. Due to the state’s geologic setting, Washington has the second highest risk in the U.S. of experiencing a large and damaging earthquake because of its geologic setting.

Several small earthquakes erupt in Washington

This is the third minuscule earthquake to hit western Washington over the past week. A magnitude 3.4 earthquake happened two miles outside of Lake Holm on Feb. 22 near Auburn. Two days later, at approximately 11:15 p.m., a magnitude 2.5 earthquake occurred one mile from Lakeland North.

On Feb. 21, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake shook British Columbia.

