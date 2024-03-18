28-year-old man dies after weekend shooting in Fife

FIFE, Wash. — A 28-year-old man died from his injuries after he was shot in Fife on Saturday night.

At 10:27 p.m., Fife officers were called to the parking lot of a business in the 5300 block of Pacific Highway East.

Officers arrived to find a man who’d been shot in the abdomen.

Police started lifesaving medical aid until Tacoma Fire Department medics arrived and took the man to the hospital, where he later died around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Before officers arrived, the shooting suspect left the scene in what was described as a white sedan.

Fife Police said as the investigation continues, more details may become available.

