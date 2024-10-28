26-year-old man arrested in connection to deadly gas station shooting in Highland Park neighborhood

HIGHLAND PARK, Wash. — A man was arrested and booked in connection to a deadly shooting that happened at a local gas station in Seattle’s Highland Park neighborhood in early October.

According to a Monday incident report from the Seattle Police Department, officers arrested a 26-year-old believed to be connected to a murder that happened on Oct. 13 at Shree’s gas station located in the 7800 block of Detroit Avenue Southwest in Highland Park. The suspect turned himself in on Oct. 25 at the police department’s headquarters in downtown Seattle.

That Sunday night, officers with the police department responded to a shooting at the gas station. When officers arrived at the gas station, they found a man shot to death.

Preliminary information found that the victim was sitting in his car, waiting to fill up when the suspect started randomly shooting. The man died as a result of the shooting. He was later identified as Otan Garcia-Ruiz.

The shooter allegedly fired into a crowded gas station with “disregard to any of the patrons,” police said.

Responding homicide detectives captured photos from gas station surveillance video that revealed the suspect. Detectives sought after the suspect for days leading up to his arrest.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for the murder investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

