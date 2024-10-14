Man found shot dead in Seattle’s Highland Park neighborhood

SEATTLE — A man with a gunshot wound was found dead in Seattle’s Highland Park neighborhood Sunday night.

Just after 8 p.m., Seattle Police were called to 7800 block of Detroit Avenue Southwest. When they arrived, they found a 53-year-old man who’d been shot.

Seattle Fire Department medics arrived with police and tried to save the man’s life, but he died.

Police secured the area until homicide detectives and the crime scene investigations unit arrived to collect evidence.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

If you have information about this case, you’re asked to call 911 or the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

©2024 Cox Media Group