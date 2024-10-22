SPD seeking help in finding suspect involved in deadly Shree’s gas station shooting in Highland Park

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who it believes was responsible for a deadly shooting at a local gas station in early October.

At about 8 p.m. on Oct. 13, officers with the police department responded to a shooting at Shree’s gas station located in the 7800 block of Detroit Avenue Southwest in Seattle’s Highland Park neighborhood, according to a press release from the city police department Tuesday morning.

The shooter allegedly fired into a crowded gas station with “disregard to any of the patrons,” police said.

When officers arrived at the gas station, they found a 53-year-old man who was shot. Preliminary information found that the victim was sitting in his car, waiting to fill up when the suspect started randomly shooting. The man died as a result of the shooting. He was later identified as Otan Garcia-Ruiz.

Responding homicide detectives captured photos from gas station surveillance video that revealed the suspect. He was last seen wearing a pink polo shirt, a New York Yankees baseball cap with a light blue bill and dark jeans, police said.

If you or anyone you know has information about the shooting, then call the Seattle Police Homicide tip line at (206) 233-5000.

