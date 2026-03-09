25 people evacuated in Kirkland after construction crews hit gas line, Puget Sound Energy says

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy (PSE) says crews responded to a gas leak in Kirkland on Monday morning.

At around 8:20 a.m., fire crews responded to Eastside Preparatory School on Northeast 38th Place to a report of a gas line that had been cut during repair work, according to the Kirkland Fire Department (KFD).

25 people were evacuated from the area but were able to re-enter after a team with PSE shut off the gas line at around 9:10 a.m., PSE said.

Puget Sound Energy tells KIRO 7 that a third-party contractor was digging and hit the line.

PSE is currently working to repair the line.

