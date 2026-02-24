$24k raised in honor of woman hit and killed in Seattle’s Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — The GoFundMe created in honor of 27-year-old Lilliana Moreno has raised over $24,000 after she was hit and killed on February 16 in Capitol Hill.

“This sudden loss has left her family, friends, and community devastated. She is cherished by so many, and her presence in our lives will forever be missed,” the fundraiser said.

Moreno was also a beloved employee at Vindicktive Wings in downtown Seattle.

On February 16, she was crossing the street in or near a crosswalk near East Pine Street and Bellevue Avenue at around 8:10 p.m. when she was struck and killed by a car.

The driver, a man in his 30s, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

SPD said no signs of impairment were detected and he was released from custody.

To donate to Moreno’s GoFundMe, visit the link here.

