Nearly 75 pounds of fentanyl, 23 guns, $111K in cash seized in Tacoma drug trafficking case

Federal prosecutors say eight people have been arrested and one remains at large after an 18-month investigation into a fentanyl trafficking ring tied to gang activity in Pierce County.

Acting U.S. Attorney Teal Luthy Miller announced Monday that law enforcement executed 13 search warrants over the past 36 hours, leading to the arrests and seizures of large amounts of drugs, weapons, and cash.

Five more people were taken into custody on separate complaints after officers found narcotics and firearms in their homes and cars during the searches.

Authorities say some of those arrested are connected to the Knoccout Crips, a street gang linked to drug trafficking and violence in Tacoma.

The 18-month investigation, which included a two-month federal wiretap, revealed how the group allegedly moved fentanyl into Washington state.

Prosecutors say couriers traveled to Phoenix to pick up drugs, then returned to Tacoma with kilograms of fentanyl pills and powder hidden in checked luggage.

In one case, authorities allege the drugs were bound for Baltimore.

“Over the last 18 months, law enforcement carefully tracked the activities of this drug trafficking ring, seizing kilogram quantities of fentanyl pills and powder from checked luggage at Sea-Tac airport,” Miller said in a statement.

FBI Special Agent in Charge W. Mike Herrington said the South Sound Safe Streets Gang Task Force led the takedown with more than a dozen partner agencies.

“This case is an example of the FBI’s commitment to combatting violent criminals and gangs, as emphasized in Operation Summer Heat,” Herrington said.

A 10-count indictment charges nine people with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances:

Bryant K. Moss Jr., aka “BJ,” 29, Tacoma

Gary Williams, aka “Fat Boy,” 36, Tacoma

Dominique Woods, aka “Kane,” 33, Spanaway

Joshua Logsdon, aka “Bird,” 38, Lakewood

Michael Lewis, 32, Seattle

Dallas Martin, 28, Phoenix

Josaphina Diaz, 30, Tacoma

Forest Neal, 31, Tacoma

Genesis Moreau, 25, Vancouver

All face conspiracy charges. Some also face additional counts of possession and distribution between March 2024 and April 2025.

Seven more people were arrested on probable cause after Thursday’s raids:

James Whitaker, 37, Tacoma

William Young, 47, Yelm

Bryant Moss Sr., 48, Tacoma

Jaylin Irish, 30, Tacoma

Dominique Buffington, 31, Edgewood

Troy Harris, 38, Tacoma

An Do, 35, Tacoma

During the investigation, law enforcement confiscated 34 kilograms of fentanyl, 45 kilograms of marijuana, and nine firearms.

In just the last 36 hours, officers reported seizing:

2.68 kilograms of fentanyl

227.9 grams of cocaine

6.85 kilograms of methamphetamine

40.7 grams of heroin

27.6 kilograms of marijuana

$111,524.25 in cash

23 firearms

Because of the large amounts of fentanyl involved, prosecutors said some defendants face mandatory minimum sentences of 10 years in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors emphasized that the charges are allegations only, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

