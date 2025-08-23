21 taken to hospital after school bus crash with Aliquippa football players on board

ECONOMY BOROUGH, Pa. — Twenty-one people were taken to the hospital Saturday after a school bus crash in Beaver County.

Police, fire and EMS were called to Shaffer Road in Economy Borough around 10 a.m.

Our crew on scene has learned that Aliquippa Junior High football team students were on the bus.

Multiple injuries were reported and patients were taken to local hospitals.

One was taken by medical helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital, two were taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and some parents took their student to Sewickley.

UPMC confirms that 20 students were taken to UPMC Children’s for treatment. A spokesperson says all but one, who required surgery, have been discharged.

There were 25 students on the bus along with two coaches and a bus driver.

The Aliquippa Junior High Football team posted on Facebook asking people to take a moment to send a thought or prayer to the players and coaches that were travelling.

Sources tell Channel 11 that the team was on the way to Pine Richland for a game.

Gov. Josh Shapiro stated on social media that he’s been in contact with Aliquippa’s mayor and has offered his administration’s full support.

“Football brings the Aliquippa community together — and I know those who prepared to cheer on their team today are already stepping in to care for their neighbors and check in on the families affected," Shapiro stated. “The entire community is in our thoughts today. Please join Lori and me in praying for the team, their parents, their coaches, and everyone rallying behind them.”

