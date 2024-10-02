20th Anniversary of CroatiaFest coming to Seattle Center

SEATTLE — CroatiaFest will be taking over Seattle Center for its 20th anniversary.

A festival rich in Croatian culture is coming to Seattle on Sunday, October 6.

From noon to 6 p.m. at the Seattle Armory Food and Event Hall visitors will have the opportunity to experience the food, sound, and culture of Croatia.

“This year, CroatiaFest will be bigger and better than ever as we mark the event’s 20th anniversary,” said John Morovich, a CroatiaFest organizer. “CroatiaFest is like taking a day trip to Croatia, where you can taste the food, hear the music, and join in the circle dance,” Morovich added.

The Consulate General of Croatia from Los Angeles will also be there to help Croatians with passport renewals, citizenship applications and notary services. For information about required documents and to schedule an appointment, contact the Consulate by phone at 310-477-1009 or via email at losangeles@mvep.hr.

The event will be filled with Croatian delicacies, crafts, local history exhibits, travel information, cooking demos, souvenir booths, imported foods and kid’s activities.

“The richness and beauty of Croatia and its culture come to life with CroatiaFest, and we’re excited to celebrate it again this year here at Seattle Center,” Seattle Center Managing Artistic Director of Cultural Programs, Heidi Jackson said.

More information about the festival is available at seattlecenter.com and croatiafest.org.

CroatiaFest is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote and preserve Croatian Culture.





©2024 Cox Media Group