2026 performance lineup for Seattle Pride in the Park

SEATTLE — Seattle Pride has announced its performance lineup for Seattle Pride in the Park.

The annual event will take place at Volunteer Park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood on Saturday, June 6. It’s free to attend.

This year’s event will include the city’s top drag production troupes, including:

AZN GLO: QTBIPOC and AANHPI communities in a high-energy fusion of music, dance, drag, and radical inclusivity, featuring Kylie Mooncakes.

Emerald City Kings: A celebration of drag king excellence across an array of styles, challenging masculinity.

Puckduction: Black and queer-led production troupe that showcases the art of neo-burlesque and cabaret.

Shuga Shaq: The longest running all people of color burlesque review in the Pacific Northwest.

TUSH: A blend of comedy, burlesque, dance, and art. This year’s lineup features Betty Wetter, Beau Degas, Miss Texas 1988, DJ Dark Wiley, Purple Lemonade, Moscato Sky, Pussy Willow, Angel Baby Kill Kill Kill, and Stasia Coup.

Mainstage Music & Performance Schedule

12:25 p.m. U.T.O.P.I.A. of Washington

12:50 p.m. STANCE (Seattle Trans and Nonbinary Choral Ensemble)

1:15 p.m. Drag Storytime with Versace Doll

2 p.m. Grace Love

2:20 p.m. Cheer Seattle

2:30 p.m. Rainbow City Marching Band

2:50 p.m. Puckduction (featuring Mx. Pucks A’Plenty)

3:20 p.m. Emerald City Kings (drag king performance featuring Sherwood Ryder, Harley Sayne & Faberg’ee Greg)

3:50 p.m. Yohana Lara

4:20 p.m. Cherri Bepsi

4:30 p.m. Shuga Shaq (featuring Goddess Briq House)

5:30 p.m. Caela Bailey

4:55 p.m. AZN Glo (featuring Kylie Mooncakes)

6 p.m. TUSH (featuring Betty Wetter, Beau Degas, Miss Texas 1988, DJ Dark Wiley, Purple Lemonade, Moscato Sky, Pussy Willow, Angel Baby Kill Kill Kill, & Stasia Coup)

Dance Stage Schedule

Noon DJ Essex

2:30 p.m. Drag King Spotlight with King Sherwood Ryder

3 – 7 p.m. Deejay Hershe, DJ SummerSoft & Lavender Sinclair

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