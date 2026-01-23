2026 James Beard Award semi-finalists: Which Seattle restaurants made the list

NEW YORK — On Wednesday, the James Beard Foundation Awards announced the list of restaurants and chefs who are semi-finalists for the 2026 awards.

Several restaurants from Washington, and specifically Seattle, made the cut.

Outstanding Chef

Archipelago returns to the list with a nomination for Outstanding Chef with Aaron Verzosa.

The fine dinning Filinipo resturant was nominated last year for best hospitality make it all the way to the finals in 2025.

Emerging Chef

Ahmed Suliman of Cafe Suliman on Capitol Hill was nominated for the Emerging Chef award.

Cafe Suliman, located in Melrose Market, is known for food done in Middle Eastern or Arabian flavors and tradition.

Best New Restaurants includes

Both Little Beast Ballard and The Wayland Mill were named as nominees for Best New Restaurant.

The Little Beast Ballard is known for its meaty English pub options and cocktails.

The Wayland Mill creates Japanese inspired western dishes in the Northlake neighborhood.

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

In the Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker category, Christina Wood of Temple Pastries in East Seattle was nominated.

Temple Pastries is a bakery that presents baked goods while challenging traditional bakery norms through flavor and texture.

Bar and Beverage

Le Caviste lnow for its romantic setting and French wine, was nominated for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages.

Roquette, a small cozy bar with a huge reputation in Belltown, was nominated for Outstanding Bar.

Vancouver’s The Elbow Room was nominated as a semifinalist for Best New Bar.

Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service went to Anu Apte with Rob Roy, a bar within walking distance of the Seattle Waterfront.

Best Chef

The Best Chef is the most coveted award on the list.

In the Northwest & Pacific category, seven chefs from Washington State were nominated:

Janet Becerra, Pancita — Seattle (Ravenna)

Johnny Courtney, Atoma — Seattle (Wallingford)

Logan Cox, Homer — Seattle (North Beacon Hill)

Jordan Koplowitz, Starla’s — Bellingham, WA

Melissa Miranda, Musang - Seattle (Beacon Hill)

Thai Nguyen and Trinh Nguyen, Ramie - Seattle (Capitol Hill)

Aaron Tekulve, Surrell - Seattle (Cherry Hill)

The finalists for the James Beard Foundation Award will be announced on March 31.

