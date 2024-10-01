2-year-old briefly trapped inside Amazon locker in Sand Point

A 2-year-old child was briefly trapped inside an Amazon locker in the Sand Point neighborhood of Seattle on Sunday, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 4:40 p.m. on Sept. 29, 911 received reports of a child trapped inside an Amazon locker in the 6300 block of 65th Avenue Northeast.

A spokesperson for the Seattle Police Department said the 2-year-old was playing with his sibling when he accidentally got stuck inside the locker.

Police said the child got out safely and was not injured.

“We’re thankful to hear the child is safe and are currently looking into the details of the incident. Our lockers are designed with built-in safety features, including internal safety levers and teams who can open the lockers remotely,” a spokesperson for Amazon sent in an email to KIRO 7.

At this time, it is not clear how the child escaped from the locker, but Amazon noted the lockers have highly visible levers inside, which allow them to be opened from the inside.

Property managers at Amazon locker locations also have complete access to open any doors at their location.









©2024 Cox Media Group