2 Towns Ciderhouse acquires Seattle Cider Company

SEATTLE — Two Pacific Northwest cider brands are merging. 2 Towns Ciderhouse has acquired Seattle Cider Company.

The transfer of the Seattle Cider brand is expected to be completed by the end of February.

“Our sales have been increasing over the past twelve months, but the combination of the growing cost of doing business near to downtown Seattle, and being a midsize player in the craft cider market with low economies of scale, meant that we had a hard decision to make for the long term financial sustainability of the Seattle Cider brands,” said Andy Kay, CEO of Seattle Cider’s parent company. “We are honored that 2 Towns Ciderhouse, who share the same values and commitment to premium craft products as we do, will continue to grow the Seattle Cider brands and we will work together through the transition period over the next couple of months to ensure a successful transfer. The most difficult part of this decision is the impact it will have on our employees over the coming months. I would like to thank all the Seattle Cider employees for their dedication, passion and professionalism. This was an extremely difficult decision to make, but we could not continue the status quo from a financial point of view.”

Seattle Cider will now begin winding down its Seattle-based operations. In the coming months, production will transition to 2 Towns Ciderhouse in Corvallis, Oregon.

The final day of operations for the Seattle Cider taproom will be February 27.

The company is offering exit packages and job placement support to affected employees. The company says it is also facilitating introductions to 2 Towns for Seattle Cider team members who may wish to explore employment opportunities where possible.

“Our employees have always been the heart of Seattle Cider, and we are deeply grateful for their dedication, craftsmanship, and connection to our Seattle community. We remain committed to supporting our team members through this transition,” the company shared.

Today, Seattle Cider distributes its products to Washington, Alaska, Oregon, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, Minnesota, Illinois, Wisconsin, Missouri, Massachusetts, and North Carolina. It also sells direct to consumers in 36 states.

©2026 Cox Media Group