2 separate car crashes catch on fire, leaving 5 dead and 1 critically injured in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — There were two separate car crashes that left five people dead and one person critically injured in Renton on Saturday, according to police.

Police said the crashes happened within 45 minutes of each other and both cars caught on fire.

The first accident happened just before 12:30 a.m. at Southeast Petrovitsky Road and 126th Avenue Southeast. Officers said when they got there, a 2010 Mercedes, was engulfed in flames. After the fire was put out, one person was found dead inside the car.

An initial investigation showed that the car was traveling eastbound in the 12300 block of Southeast Petrovitsky Road. The driver was speeding and approaching a bend in the road when they hit a curb and swerved off the road. The car then hit a tree and caught on fire.

The second accident happened around 1:15 a.m., in the 400 block of Rainier Avenue North. Officers said when they got there, a 2004 Toyota Camry was split in half and several people in the car had been ejected from the impact of the crash. The front of the car was on fire.

Police said four people died at the scene, and one was transported to Harborview in critical condition.

Police determined the car was speeding southbound in the 500 block of Rainier Avenue North. The driver lost control and the car slid sideways down the road, colliding with a large tree. The force of the impact caused the car to split in half and catch fire.

If you have any information to share about these accidents call 911 and reference Renton Case #23-8920 for the first crash and Renton Case #23-8922 for the second crash.

“Our sympathies go out to all the families, friends, and loved ones of these victims,” said the Renton Police Department.





