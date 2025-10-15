2 Seattle hotels earn Michelin awards for excellent hospitality

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Two Seattle hotels, the Populus Hotel and 1 Hotel Seattle, have been awarded a single “Key” by Michelin, which honors hotels for their outstanding features.

Similar to a Michelin star, a key recognizes a hotel’s level of architecture, design, and service among other factors.

Both Seattle award winners opened in 2025 and are eco-focused hotels that have become the fourth and fifth Seattle hotels to be awarded a Key, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

Previously in 2024, Michelin honored two Seattle hotels with Keys: the Lotte Hotel and Hotel 1000. The Lodge in Kenmore also received a Michelin Key.

Seattle’s Populus Hotel

The Populus Hotel is a 120-room hotel at 100 S. King St. in Pioneer Square. Initially built in 1907, the hotel has undergone restorations that preserved original brickwork, Douglas Fir beams, and ironwork, while continuing to serve as a sustainable, “design-forward” hotel.

“We created Populus as a collection of carbon-positive hotels that celebrate the natural world, and this prestigious distinction is a testament to our team’s commitment to reconnect guests to nature in the heart of these cities,” the hotel’s developer, Jon Buerge, told the Puget Sound Business Journal.

1 Hotel Seattle

The 1 Hotel Seattle is a 153-room hotel located at 2125 Terry Ave. in South Lake Union. 1 Hotel Seattle is an “urban oasis in the heart of Seattle,” which features various elements of nature throughout its hotel space.

“I wanted to capture the beauty of nature in a hotel and commit to safeguarding it as best as I can, a responsibility that I believe we all share. It’s 1 world. But 1 is more than a hotel, it’s a philosophy and a platform for change,” Barry Sternlicht, Chairman of Starwood Capital Group, stated.

Michelin Key scale

The Michelin key scale is listed on a scale from one to three Keys, based on the value of each stay. More than 2,400 hotels across the globe were recognized in Michelin’s Key selections, meeting the highest standards of hospitality and quality.

Of the more than 2,400 hotels across the globe that were awarded Michelin Keys, 1,742 hotels earned one Key, 572 received two Keys, and 143 hotels were awarded three Keys.

One Michelin Key is viewed as “a very special stay.”

“This is a true gem with its own character and personality. It may break the mold, offer something different, or simply be one of the best of its type,” Michelin stated. “Service always goes the extra mile and provides significantly more than similarly priced establishments. ”

Two Michelin Keys are recognized as “an exceptional stay.”

“Somewhere truly unique and exceptional in every way, where a memorable experience is always guaranteed,” Michelin stated. “A hotel of character, personality, and charm that’s operated with obvious pride and considerable care. Eye-catching design or architecture, and a real sense of the locale make this an exceptional place to stay.

Three Michelin Keys are awarded to the pinnacle of lodging experiences, which Michelin considers “an extraordinary stay.”

“It’s all about astonishment and indulgence here – this is the ultimate in comfort and service, style and elegance,” Michelin stated. “It is one of the world’s most remarkable and extraordinary hotels and a destination for that trip of a lifetime. All the elements of truly great hospitality are here to ensure any stay will live long in the memory and hearts of travelers.”

In total, 526 Michelin Key hotels span across North and Central America and the Caribbean. Michelin awarded 380 hotels a single Key, 123 hotels received two Keys, and only 23 hotels have been awarded three Michelin Keys.

