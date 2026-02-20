2 PNW colleges listed among most beautiful in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Pacific Northwest claimed two spots on Travel + Leisure’s list of the 30 most beautiful college campuses in the U.S.

Lewis and Clark College in Portland and the University of Washington (UW) in Seattle were listed among the most scenic.

UW wows with Gothic architecture, mountain views, cherry blossom

The University of Washington showcases stunning architecture with a breathtaking mountain backdrop.

“The Drumheller Fountain is a great spot for views of snowcapped Mount Rainier,” Travel + Leisure stated.

Arguably, the most famous building on campus is the Suzzallo Library, also known as the “Harry Potter room” for its distinctive design.

“The eye-catching Collegiate Gothic Suzzallo Library at the University of Washington’s Seattle campus has elaborately gilded vaulted ceilings and 35-foot-high stained-glass windows,” Travel + Leisure stated.

During the spring, hundreds of tourists flock to UW to see the cherry blossoms bloom in the quad.

“The quad’s 29 Yoshino cherry trees steal the spotlight with blooms of delicate pink petals set against red-brick buildings,” Travel + Leisure stated.

Lewis and Clark College pairs Mount Hood views with historic estate charm

UW isn’t the only Pacific Northwest campus with a stunning backdrop. Lewis and Clark College boasts sweeping views of Mount Hood with a blend of historic charm.

“Lewis and Clark College offers students and visitors alike a wonderful view of Mount Hood from its manicured campus,” Travel + Leisure stated. “The institution is set on land that once belonged to three private estates, including the early-20th-century Tudor-style Frank Manor House, now a college administration hub.”

Travel + Leisure noted the campus is open to the public and well worth a walk through its picturesque grounds.

Other campuses that made the list

Other colleges on the list include Ivy League institutions like Yale, Princeton, and Cornell, as well as elite Northeastern schools such as Bard College, Swarthmore College, Wellesley College, and Bryn Mawr College.

Southern standouts include Duke, Vanderbilt, Rice University, the University of Virginia, the University of Georgia, The College of William and Mary, The University of the South, Berry College, Florida Southern College, Furman University, and Flagler College.

Other Western entries include Stanford, the University of San Diego, the University of Colorado Boulder, and the University of Hawaii.

Midwestern schools like Notre Dame, Northwestern, the University of Michigan, the University of Chicago, the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and Kenyon College also earned spots.

