2 people rescued from 4,000-foot snow-covered slope in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Two people were rescued by Seattle Mountain Rescue (SMR) on Monday after they were stranded on a slope in North Bend.

The rescue agency said that they were stranded on a “steep, snow-covered slope around 4,000 feet after losing the trail in winter conditions.”

According to SMR, snow can quickly obscure trails, landmarks, and footprints—making navigation difficult even on familiar routes.

It’s unclear how long the two people were stranded for.

SMR used their highly-trained team to get everyone down safely.

