2 men critically injured in robbery attack at West Seattle encampment

SEATTLE — Seattle police (SPD) are investigating a violent robbery that occurred at an encampment that sent three people to the hospital.

Around 1 p.m., police responded to an encampment inside Rotary Viewpoint Park at 35th Ave SW and SW Alaska Street for reports of an armed robbery.

Investigators learned that multiple suspects went into the victims’ tent and set off a fire extinguisher inside.

When the victims came out, they were ambushed by the suspects, according to SPD.

All three victims were hit in the head with improvised weapons, like a crowbar, the fire extinguisher, and a wrench, SPD said.

Police say two of the victims were knocked unconscious in the attack. The third victim was able to get away with a severe head wound.

While the victims were on the ground, the suspects went through their pockets and told them to give them everything they had, SPD said.

The victims were a 28-year-old, a 39-year-old, and a 42-year-old. It’s unclear which of the three are critical. The victim who ran off is in stable condition.

The suspects ran off, and a police K9 team was able to track them to a tent in a nearby encampment.

SPD’s SWAT team responded to serve a warrant, but no one was inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call the violent crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. You can be anonymous.

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