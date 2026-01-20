2 lion cubs born at Woodland Park Zoo

SEATTLE — The Woodland Park Zoo is bursting with “pride” following the birth of two South African lions-- the first at the zoo since 2014.

The cubs were born on Jan. 14 to first-time parents Ilanga (mom) and Tandie (dad). Both cubs are female.

Ilanga and her two cubs are living in the off-view maternity den where the new family can bond in comfort.

Tandie will remain separate from the cubs until they are older.

Lion cubs WPZ Photo by animal keeper Matthew Cline. Woodland Park Zoo.

According to Martin Ramirez, Curator of Mammalogy at Woodland Park Zoo, the average litter size for lions is two to three, so this is a typical litter.

“As a first-time mother, Ilanga so far is doing a terrific job and is resting and bonding with the cubs. Our animal care staff will be monitoring both mom and cubs closely for signs of normal behavior and development over the next several weeks,” Ramierz said.

While all births of felines at the zoo are cause for excitement, the progeny for Ilanga and Tandie are particularly significant because they represent third generation lineage at Woodland Park Zoo. The father of Tandie was the late Xerxes who lived at the zoo until he passed away in 2022.

It’s unclear when the cubs will be in their public exhibit.

