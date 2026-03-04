2 Line service resumes in Bellevue after power issue causes suspension

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Sound Transit 2 Line service resumed on Wednesday morning after a power issue caused a suspension from the South Bellevue Station to the Spring District Station.

The power disruption was first detected at approximately 4:15 a.m. Tuesday.

According to an alert from Sound Transit, the 2 Line resumed regular service just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, a little over 24 hours after the service was first suspended.

Regular 2 Line service continued from Spring District Station to Downtown Redmond Station throughout the suspension.

Shuttle buses were in place to help affected riders. Now that the issue is resolved, simulated service from Lynnwood City Center to the International District has been suspended.

©2026 Cox Media Group