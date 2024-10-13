2 dead, 3 hospitalized after 3-car crash on SR-410 near Enumclaw

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — Two people are dead and three are in the hospital after a crash on State Route 410 near Enumclaw.

It happened Sunday afternoon at Milepost 34, which is near the Mud Mountain Dam Recreation Area.

According to Puget Sound Fire, two people were taken by helicopter to a Seattle area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A third person was taken to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries.

Puget Sound Fire says three vehicles were involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Washington State Department of Transportation says to expect delays in the area.

All lanes are closed at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

