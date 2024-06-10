2-alarm fire burning in Seattle’s International District

SEATTLE — Crews are working to put out a 2-alarm fire in a vacant commercial building in Seattle’s International District.

The fire in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street started at around midnight early Monday.

The building hasn’t been occupied for about two years.

About 85 firefighters responded. Crews are battling the flames from outside the building.

An X post from Alert Seattle at 1:11 a.m. said neighbors in the area should close their windows and doors due to smoke.

Seattle Fire said three ladder trucks were pouring water on the fire from above.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause is under investigation.

1000 block of S Jackson: Three ladder trucks are pouring water on the fire from above. Crews are still taking a defensive attack. Crews expected to remain on scene for several more hours. pic.twitter.com/ktD0YxEi0b — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) June 10, 2024

