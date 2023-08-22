2-alarm fire breaks out at former cold storage facility in Puyallup ravaged by flames 2 years ago

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A two-alarm fire is burning at a commercial building in Puyallup that used to be a cold storage facility.

Puyallup Police first tweeted about the fire in the area of 15th Street Southeast and East Pioneer at 7:23 a.m.

Because the location is near railroad tracks, all train service through Puyallup is suspended until further notice, according to Puyallup Police.

Road closures include 15th Street SE between East Main and East Pioneer, and East Pioneer between State Route 512 and 21st Street Southeast.

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue crews are at the scene.

There was a massive 3-alarm fire at the same business in August 2021. No one was hurt, but an area of slightly more than a mile encircling the fire was evacuated.

The building is now believed to be vacant.

Fire at old Puyallup cold storage facility (Puyallup Police Department)

