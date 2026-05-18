18-year-old woman shot in the leg in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left a woman seriously injured in the Beacon Hill neighborhood.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning, around 6 a.m., on South State Street.

Officers say several “young adults” were attending a gathering at a home when a man who just arrived got into an argument with the victim right before the shooting.

The 18-year-old woman was driven to Harborview Medical Center by a friend. Police say she had a gunshot wound to the leg.

During the shooting, two cars were hit. No one was inside.

Police are still looking into what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information, call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

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