18-year-old woman nearly crashes into Kitsap County sergeant head-on, authorities say

An 18-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday night after nearly crashing head-on into a Kitsap County sheriff’s sergeant, authorities said in a Facebook post.

The sergeant braked to avoid the collision, and the driver fled the scene. Deputies later located her nearby.

She told officers another driver had assaulted her due to her erratic driving, according to the sheriff’s office.

Woman arrested for alleged DUI

The woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and attempting to elude law enforcement.

