18-year-old charged after police say guard shot ‘execution-style’ during shoplifting in Fife

An 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after an “execution-style” shooting of a security guard during an attempted shoplifting at a sporting goods store in Fife.

According to court documents, Fife police officers responded at about 4:21 p.m. to a reported shooting at the Sportco store on July 7.

According to police, the incident began as a shoplifting attempt.

Security at Sportco attempted to detain two suspects when gunfire was exchanged.

One security guard was shot in the left arm. Officers provided first aid before fire department medics transported him to the hospital.

According to court documents, the first guard detained one of the suspects as they passed the registers with unpaid merchandise.

The second suspect, identified as Dayvion Joseph George, then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at the first guard in what was described as “execution-style.” The guard survived.

The second guard responded by firing back at the suspect.

Shortly after, Milton Police located George near City Hall at 5411 23rd Street East.

At the time of his arrest, police say George was out of breath, crying, and not wearing shoes.

After a search of the area, officers found a black vest, a grey and black jacket, stolen ammunition, and magazines for Glock and Beretta pistols.

The second suspect remains at large.

On Monday, July 8, George was charged in Pierce County Superior Court with attempted murder, two assaults, and robbery.

The Fife Police Department is asking anyone with information about the second suspect to contact them immediately.

©2024 Cox Media Group