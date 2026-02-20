18-year-old accepts plea deal for killing woman in Shoreline

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

An 18-year-old man accepted a plea deal Thursday morning for shooting and killing a woman in 2024.

The defendant, Jayden Taylor, was just 16 when he killed 50-year-old Billy Jo Perkins in front of a Shoreline apartment.

He was initially charged in adult court with second-degree murder.

Taylor instead pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and took responsibility for his crime.

He faces up to 13 years in prison when he’s sentenced late next month.

