17-year-old lured outside apartment and stabbed in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says a 17-year-old boy was stabbed by someone he knew on Sunday afternoon.

At around 3:13 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a stabbing near 44th Avenue and 209th Street Southwest at an apartment complex in Lynnwood.

A 17-year-old boy was found at the scene with life-threatening injuries after he was lured out of his apartment, distracted, and allegedly stabbed by an 18-year-old man that he knew, SCSO said.

The suspect ran into the woods nearby after the stabbing and tossed the knife.

Deputies then found the suspect, along with a 19-year-old woman and arrested them both at a business plaza, SCSO said in a release.

Both suspects are believed to have known the victim.

The victim was brought to Providence Regional Medical Center while the suspects were booked into the Snohomish County Jail, facing counts of assault.

©2025 Cox Media Group