17-year-old indigenous girl reported missing in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued a Missing Indigenous Person alert for 17-year-old Tabitha Running Bear.

She was last seen on March 1 in the Bellingham area on foot, wearing a black shirt and a black jacket.

Running Bear is described as five feet, two inches tall at 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If seen, WSP asks you to call 911.

Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA)- Running Bear- Bellingham, WA pic.twitter.com/TFKN2HhHYe — WSP Missing Person Alerts (@WSPMissingPers1) March 2, 2026

