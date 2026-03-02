Local

17-year-old indigenous girl reported missing in Bellingham

By KIRO 7 News Staff
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued a Missing Indigenous Person alert for 17-year-old Tabitha Running Bear.

She was last seen on March 1 in the Bellingham area on foot, wearing a black shirt and a black jacket.

Running Bear is described as five feet, two inches tall at 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If seen, WSP asks you to call 911.

