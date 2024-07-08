17-year-old identified as victim in fatal shooting in Auburn parking lot

A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Auburn on July 3.

On July 3, just after 11 p.m., officers with the Auburn Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at a parking lot in the 1700 block of K Street Northeast.

When they arrived, officers found a male with at least one gunshot wound.

Despite life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy as Noah Keith Bagby, 17, of Auburn.

At this time, no suspects have been identified.

The Auburn Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Auburn PD Tip Line at 253-288-7403.

🚨**PRESS RELEASE/HOMICIDE**🚨 7/3 Just after 11pm, the Auburn Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in... Posted by Auburn WA Police Department on Thursday, July 4, 2024

