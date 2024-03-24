17 Year Old Girl Killed in Tacoma Shooting

A 17 year old girl has died in a shooting incident in Tacoma, and her death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Tacoma Police.

Tacoma Police responded to the 1800 block of South 15th Street in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood around 8:20pm Saturday, for reports of a shooting there. TPD officials say that on arrival, officers learned a 17 year old female was transported to a local hospital by a private vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. She died from her injuries at the hospital.

Tacoma Police say they have detectives and crime scene investigators working on this incident, and that there is no threat to the public.

KIRO 7 News will have more information on this fatal incident as it becomes available.













[DOWNLOAD: Free KIRO 7 News app for alerts as news breaks]













[SIGN UP: KIRO 7 Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2022 Cox Media Group