SPANAWAY, Wash. — A 17-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in Spanaway near Highway 7 and 224th Street East on Saturday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

His injuries were non-life-threatening, but he lied to deputies and said a homeless man had shot him.

Two witnesses at the scene confirmed that was not true, and he was charged with a false statement to police, weapon discharge, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

